PEWAUKEE
Lucille S. ‘Luci’ Domecki
Lucille S. “Luci” Domecki, born Nov. 22, 1946, age 76, of Pewaukee, passed away peacefully in Arizona on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
Significant other of Greg Fagan. Dear mother of Mary Ann (Dan) Roeber and Bernie Jr. (Jill) Domecki. Loving daughter of Everett and Marianna Schweda. Dear sister of Susan (Greg Puza) Schweda. Luci is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 28, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the 5 O'Clock Club, N28-W26658, Peterson Drive, Pewaukee, WI 53072.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to HAWS of Waukesha County, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188, are appreciated.