SUN CITY, ARIZ.
Luna (Oudenhoven) Moretti
May 31, 1932 – Aug. 28, 2022
Luna (Oudenhoven) Moretti, 90, of Sun City, Ariz. passed away surrounded by family after a courageous battle with mesothelioma.
Luna was born May 31, 1932, in Waukesha, to the late Martin Oudenhoven and Luna Grace Wells. As a child, she resided at the Wisconsin State Tuberculosis Sanitarium (Statesan) in Wales as her father was the chief steward. After his retirement, they moved near the Waukesha airport. In both places, she enjoyed exploring the woods, interacting with wildlife and generating a little mischief flying from trapeze rings, jumping into trees with her stilts, fighting the school bully, and of course, caring for her pets. Throughout life, her warm and generous spirit developed life-long friendships.
During her teenage years, she loved to attend dances of any kind. On any given evening, her friends would pile into her automobile to attend a dance. It was here she met Alfred (Al) Moretti.
After high school, she attended the University of Wisconsin- Madison. When her mother became ill, she returned home to care for her. Luna worked in the Waukesha County Foundry and General Malleable laboratories, where she earned accolades from the U.S. Navy.
Luna married Al Moretti in 1953 and lived on Lake Keesus for 42 years where they raised three children. She was a charter Lake Keesus Women’s Club member, Scout leader, active in the PTA and Chair for Red Cross Swimming lessons at the lake. On weekends, the Moretti’s were hosting family and friends sailing, water skiing and swimming.
Being industrious, Al and Luna built boats and a camper in which they traveled near and far. They also owned/operated the GEM Hardware store in Sussex. Once retired, they moved to Sun City, Arizona. They traveled the world, exploring more than 50 countries until Al’s passing in 1997.
In 2000, she married Thomas Fish. This sparked a return to world travel, exploring hobbies especially golf, ceramics, collecting beads and making jewelry, raising cacti and genealogy traced via the Mayflower, back to 670 A.D. Tom passed in 2007.
Luna moved to the Royal Oaks Retirement Community in 2020. She enjoyed playing cards, singing, the 345 group and light-hearted banter — whoop, whoop!
Luna is preceded in death by her parents; husbands Alfred Moretti and Thomas Fish; her sister Mary (Oudenhoven) Brooks; and brother Martin Samuel Oudenhoven.
She is survived by her children James (Rebecca) Moretti of San Diego, Calif., Pam (Todd) Ferrell of Sun City, Ariz., and Carol (Barbara Behling) Moretti of Sun Prairie; three grandchildren, Benjamin (Marjory) Moretti, Larissa Moretti and Alison Ferrell; four great grandchildren; along with many loving cousins; sister-in-law Shirley Oudenhoven; Tom Fish’s children Lew, Janet and Kathy; and grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
A celebration of life will be Sunday, September 4, at Royal Oaks, 10015 W. Royal Oak Road, Sun City, Ariz. The family will be available from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m with a service at 3 p.m. in the Life Enrichment Center-Gallery Room.
Burial will be at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha.