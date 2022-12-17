WAUKESHA
Lydia D. Leitzke
Lydia D. Leitzke found peace on December 7, 2022, at age 69. Lydia is survived by her loving husband, Dan; her children, Christopher and Erica, and her treasured grandchildren, Anjelik, Arron, Samuel, and Sophia. Lydia found peace after a long battle with early onset Alzheimer’s disease. A special thank-you to the loving and devoted staff at the Aria of Waukesha.
A private celebration of life was held to honor and remember Lydia as the fun, loving, caring, compassionate, selfless, devoted, beautiful wife, mom and grandma that she was. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of Lydia.