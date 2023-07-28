DOUSMAN
Lyle Clarence Meyer
May 6, 1943 - July 24, 2023
Lyle Clarence Meyer entered into his eternal rest on Monday, July 24, 2023, in his sleep at home after a very long and courageous battle with cancer. Lyle was born May 6, 1943, to Clarence and Edna Meyer, the second of seven children.
Lyle grew up in rural Allamakee County, Iowa, and graduated from Waukon High School in 1961. Lyle left the family farm to enlist in the United States Air Force in 1962, proudly serving in the Vietnam War stationed in the Philippines. After his honorable discharge in 1966, Lyle settled in Wisconsin where he worked for 40 years at the Eaton Corporation, retiring in 2005.
On December 28, 1968, Lyle married Ruth Johnson in New Albin, Iowa. In 1976 they made their forever home in Dousman. Lyle and Ruth enjoyed annual trips to South Dakota, camping and fishing on the Mississippi River and enjoying life with their friends. Over the years, Lyle enjoyed hunting, ice fishing, casinos, crosswords, and sudoku puzzles. Lyle was very devoted to his Christian faith reading daily devotionals every morning. Lyle was a member of Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Dousman. Over the years, Lyle was active in the American Legion, VFW, and community events such as Derby Days and marching in the Memorial Day Parade. He was fondly referred to as “Mayor Meyer.”
Lyle is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Ruth; one brother, Gerald (Anita) Meyer of Dorchester, Iowa; and five sisters, Bev Bodine of La Crosse, Barb (Steve) Morken of Spring Grove, Minn., Sandy (Buck) Buchanan of North Pole, Alaska, Diane (Bob) Beneke of Eitzen, Minn., and Sherry Plein of Independence, Iowa. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents and brother-in-law Paul Bodine.
A prayer service to celebrate the life of Lyle will be held on Friday, August 4, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane (new location), Oconomowoc, WI 53066, at 11 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior. Military honors will be accorded after the service.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.
