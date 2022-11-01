GREENDALE
Lyle Johnston
Lyle Johnston, 77, of Greendale, died Thursday October 13, 2022, unexpectedly in a car crash. Cremated per Lyle's previous request.
Preceded in death by loving parents, Lyle Johnston Sr. and Martha Essers.
He is survived by his sons, Troy, Jeremy and Jeremy’s brother Patrick. Also survived by four sisters, Margie, Carol (Pete), Virginia and Paula (Jeff). Will also be dearly missed by nieces, nephews and many friends. He was the owner of Lyle’s bar in Milwaukee.
Memorial will be Friday Nov. 4, at Praise Fellowship Church, W195-S9912 Racine Ave., Muskego, WI 53150. Visitation from 6-7 p.m. followed by service at 7 p.m.