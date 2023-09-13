WAUKESHA
Lyle W. Panawash
Feb. 28, 1941 - Aug. 24, 2023
Lyle W. Panawash, 82, of Waukesha, passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Lyle was born February 28, 1941, in Waukesha, the son of Walter Panawash and Vera (nee Hine) Gloff.
Lyle retired from Aqua-Chem Inc., where he had been a machinist for many years. After his retirement he enjoyed fishing, gardening and bird feeding.
Lyle is survived by his sister, Darlene (Albert) Damitz of Eagle River, and brother, Dennis (Nancy) Panawash of Waukesha. Lyle is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Lyle was preceded in death by his mother Vera Golff, father Walter Panawash, stepfather Ernest Gloff, sisters Kathryn Ostrowski and Geraldine Maass, and brother James Panawash.
A private graveside service will be held at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Cesarz Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 262-542-6609, is serving the family.