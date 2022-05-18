PALMYRA
Lynn R. Zimdars
June 22, 1944 - May 16, 2022
Lynn R. Zimdars, 77, of Palmyra, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 16, 2022, at his home.
Lynn was born on June 22, 1944, in Sussex, the son of Frederick and Phyllis (Richards) Zimdars. He grew up in the Germantown area and graduated from Germantown High School. Following high school, Lynn faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged from active duty in 1966, Lynn married Cheryl Karas on June 17, 1967, in Colony, N.Y. Lynn and Cheryl moved back to Wisconsin together and were blessed with three children, Kelly, Tracy and Todd. The couple enjoyed nearly 55 years of marriage together and lived in Waukesha and North Prairie before settling in Palmyra in 1983. Lynn worked at Generac and Trek for the majority of his working career in a number of different capacities and he enjoyed his work and providing for his family. Lynn was a very social person. He greatly enjoyed interacting and conversing with others. He had a knack for telling stories and each story got bigger and better each time he told it. Lynn was also very passionate about hunting and enjoying the outdoors. In his younger years it was deer, duck, goose and other game, but he transitioned more to bird hunting later on. Other interests included fishing and tending his garden. Lynn was a loving husband and dad, and a proud papa. He will be deeply missed by his loving family.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Cheryl Zimdars of Palmyra; his three children, Kelly (Tony Zilius) Zimdars of Elkhorn, Tracy (Loren) Christensen of Medford and Todd Zimdars of Palmyra; his grandchildren, Nathen (Kayla) Christensen, Kendall Peak and Benji Peak; his great-grandchildren, Rowen and Asher Christensen; and his siblings, Ellen (Terry) Wise of Milwaukee, Cindy Ritler of Manitowoc and Noreen Zimdars of Manitowoc. Lynn is further survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Dennis, and his sister April.
Memorials in Lynn’s honor may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Lynn will be laid to rest in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15. Full military honors will be conducted at the cemetery.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra and Eagle are serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit gibsonfuneral.com.