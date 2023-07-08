PEWAUKEE
Lynn S. Abel
June 11, 1939 — June 15, 2023
Lynn S. Abel passed away peacefully at home in Pewaukee on Thursday, June 15, 2023.
She was born on June 11, 1939 in Milwaukee, to Herbert and Edna Kanter (nee Junck).
She was the beloved wife of Larry for 55 years. Loving mother of Renee Abel-Collinge (Graham Collinge). Proud grandmother of Charles and Audrey Collinge. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her mother and father, sister Beverly, and brothers Lauren, Keith and Merlin.
Lynn loved reading the daily newspaper, listening to Wisconsin Public Radio, gardening, cooking, watching old movies, dancing, going out to dinner and most of all, spending time with her family.
A private family celebration over a wonderful meal will be enjoyed in Lynn’s honor.