WAUKESHA
Madelyn Marie Reinbold
Madelyn Marie Reinbold of Waukesha passed away unexpectedly March 29, 2023, at the age of 6 years.
She was the precious daughter of Isaac (Jennifer) Reinbold and awesome sister of Allison “Ally” Reinbold. Proud grandparents Edward “Bapa,” Mary “Sweetie” Reinbold and Karen (the late Gary) Wegenke. Special Aunt Hilary (Tom) Prokop. Dear niece of Michael Wegenke and Ryan Wegenke. Also remembered by her cousins Ava Prokop, Amanda and Cameron Jensen and Aria Wegenke, and “Mimi” Samantha (Michael) Remsik. Also loved by her classmates and friends.
Visitation will be Monday, April 10, from 2-4 p.m. at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1941 Madison St., with a funeral service at 4 p.m. at the church. Private Interment at Sunnyside Cemetery in Lannon.
In memory of Madelyn, memorials to Mount Calvary Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com.