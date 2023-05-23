MILWAUKEE
Maralyn B. Faber (nee Rode)
Oct. 24, 1930 - May 13, 2023
Maralyn Faber, age 92, of Milwaukee, passed on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at St. Luke’s hospital in Milwaukee. Maralyn was born on October 24, 1930, in Milwaukee to Arnold and Frieda Rode. Maralyn married the love of her life, Hilbert C. Faber, on February 11, 1956, whom she now joins in heaven. She enjoyed working many years at the Milwaukee Public Schools and then worked for many families as a nanny.
Maralyn was a member of the United Methodist Church for many years. She loved camping, bird watching, planting flowers, reading, and had a love for all things cats. She enjoyed giving her time and talents of crocheting and knitting baby hats and booties for St. Joseph’s Hospital for over 20 years.
Maralyn will be greatly missed by her two children and grandchildren: son Doug (the late wife Marie) Faber of Milwaukee, and his daughter Kayleigh Faber and daughter Susan (Ron) Dachs of Hustisford and their children, Anthony Dachs (Amanda), Matthew Dachs (Ashley), Emily Pabon (Yaniel), Marissa Roe (Ray), and Joseph Dachs; six great-grandchildren: Yampi, Liam and Beckham Pabon, Evelyn and Benjamin Dachs, and Amelia Roe; her brother, Curtis (Pat) Rode of New Berlin; sister-in-law, Carol Rode of Brookfield; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hilbert Faber, in 2019; her parents; her brother Ken Rod; and daughter-in-law Marie Faber.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 27, from 2 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, 15250 W. National Ave., New Berlin. Private interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Maralyn’s family would like to thank Clearview Long Term Care in Juneau, Wisconsin, for their exceptional, loving care of their mom and grandmother. Maralyn would always do anything for her children and grandchildren. She will be missed for her one-liner sassy comments, which always brought a smile to everyone’s face.
Mom, grandma, you will be forever in our hearts and we are at peace knowing you and Dad are together again.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.