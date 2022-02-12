Marcia J. McCann
Marcia J. McCann (formerly Bufton) of Katy, Texas, formerly of Waukesha, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 5, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer at age 70. Marcia was a dynamic force to be reckoned with, demonstrating a “can do” attitude and loving devotion no matter the obstacle. As a child, Marcia kept her late mom (Marge Czerniakowski) and late dad (Roy Karweik) on their toes with acts of independence and daring escapades.
Marcia’s love knew no bounds for her caring and dedicated husband Jim who supported her until the very end. Beloved mother of Marissa (Will) Turner and Kelly Bufton (Roberto Impeduglia), and stepdaughter Jamie (Peter) Hendricks. The stars of Marcia’s eyes were her grandchildren James, Connor, Sara, Daniel, Kelan and Anna. Loving sister to Mark Karweik and Paul (Christine) Karweik, and beloved sister-in-law of Nancy and Phil Bufton. Further survived by many relatives and friends who all played a role in Marcia’s life.
She was preceded in death by husband, Bill “Wild Bill” Bufton, and sister-in-law Donna Karweik.
Marcia lived a fulfilled life and always strived for excellence in every aspect. Marcia succeeded in becoming one of the few women mechanical engineers of her time from Marquette University, utilizing her engineering master’s degree and professional engineer certification during her fruitful career. Throughout her life, Marcia’s primary goal was to improve the lives of others and her generosity was unparalleled. Her extroverted personality also served as a complement to her husband Jim and late husband Bill. Even after Bill’s sudden passing, Marcia was never deterred by life’s challenges as she raised two beautiful daughters, who lead successful personal and professional lives. Marcia led by example that nothing is impossible as long as love, passion and determination are the driving forces. This is her legacy and it will live on through the loved ones she leaves behind.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 15, beginning at 9:30 a.m., followed by the funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Genesee Depot (S380-W31602 Wern Way, Waukesha, WI 53189). Burial will be at St. Paul’s Cemetery.
Respecting Marcia’s wishes and for the health and safety of all, please wear a mask and be fully vaccinated to attend the services.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, as Marcia laid out in her will.
