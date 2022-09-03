WAUKESHA
Margaret Ellen Salb
March 17, 1942 — Aug. 30, 2022
Margaret Ellen Salb (Nee Tubiszewski) of Waukesha, formerly of Wind Lake/Muskego, found her peace on August 30, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc after a short battle with liver cancer.
Born in Milwaukee on March 17, 1942, to Aloysius and Anita Tubiszewski, Margaret lived her life as a sarcastic, albeit quiet observer, choosing to show her love through unexpected deliveries of gifts. Her family is forever grateful for all of the “permanently borrowed” video games and movies she was so apt to share.
Margaret is survived by her three children, James (late Lorrie) Salb, Carol (Andy) Foster and Robert (Lisa) Salb; 11 grandchildren, Timothy Huffman, Melissa Salb, David (Jessica) Salb, Ryan (Brittany) Neveau, Jason Foster, Nathaniel (Kim) Foster, Anne (Chad) Kenny, Benjamin (Annaliese) Salb, Sarah Sallmann and Robert (Claire) Salb; as well as her 17 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her two sisters, Arlene Raasch and Judy Felder, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Margaret's name can be sent to AngelsGrace Hospice.
Cremation Society of Milwaukee is serving the family.