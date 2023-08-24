WAUKESHA
Margaret ‘Marge’ L. Weidman
July 10, 1924 - August 22, 2023
Margaret “Marge” L. Weidman, a lifelong Waukesha resident, passed away peacefully at her home at Avalon Square on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at the age of 99. She was born in Waukesha on July 10, 1924, the daughter of John and Nellie (nee Murphy) Price. She grew up on the family farm, J.J. Price Dairy Farm and was a 1942 graduate of Waukesha High School. Marge was a devout Catholic and devoted charter member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Waukesha. She worked for many years as a timekeeper for International Harvester and Industrial Clutch. Marge loved to travel in retirement, was an avid bowler, enjoyed being social and spending her summer Friday nights at Friday Night Live. She had a great sense of humor and cherished the time she was with her friends and family.
She will be sadly missed by her two sons, Robert (Marija) Weidman and Stephan (Jean) Weidman; her grandchildren, Aleksandar Weidman, Alena Weidman, Gary (Brittany) Burant, James (Jessica) Weidman, John (Katherine) Weidman, Samantha Spellman and Gregory Weidman; and her three great-grandchildren, Mya, RaeLynn and Makenzie. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; daughter Roberta Jean Weidman; brothers, John, Charles, Thomas, Bill, Gerald, Louis and Raymond Price; and sisters, Cecilia Bettin, Helen Price and Mary Curler.
The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to Avalon Square and Brighton Hospice for their kindness and care.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 28, 2023 from 5:00 PM until the 7:00 PM vigil service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Visitation continues at the funeral home on Tuesday, August 29, from 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM followed by a procession to St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Avenue, Waukesha, WI 53186 for the 12:00 noon funeral Mass. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials in Marge’s name are appreciated to St. Mary Catholic Church.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.