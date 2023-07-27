WAUKESHA
Margaret (Peggy) Ann (nee O’Neill) Reilly
Nov. 15, 1933 - July 24, 2023
Margaret (Peggy) Ann (nee O’Neill) Reilly, born November 15, 1933, was reunited with the love of her life, Bill Reilly, on July 24, 2023. Bill and Peggy were married on August 20, 1955, and spent 52 wonderful years together before his passing in 2007.
Peggy is survived by her nine children, Tom (Mary) Reilly, Kevin (Nancy) Reilly, the Honorable Shawn (Heather) Reilly, the Honorable Paul (Kristin) Reilly, Mary Kate (Bruce) Dawson, Dan (Renee) Reilly, Rosemary (Doug) Crawford, Molly Reilly and Patrick O’Neill (Heather) Reilly; her grandchildren, John (Alex), Maggie, Colin, Pierce, Gena, Guillermo, Brynne, Izzy, Natalie, Nessa, Cam, Cailyn (Steve), Morgan (Greg), Hannah, Iseabal, Siusie, Liam, Gwen, Olivia, Madeline, Sean, Charlotte, Haidyn, Scarlett and Rowan; and great-grandchildren Jessie, Odin, Reilly and Edison. Peggy is also survived by her “favorite” children which includes Dr. Rudye King and family, Ingrid Daley and family, Alberto Van Gurp and family and Vanito Fredricks and family.
Meeting Peggy in heaven are her husband Bill, Peggy’s parents Tom and Elizabeth O’Neill, her sister Betty Richardson and her beloved grandchild Robbie Dawson.
Peggy’s early years were spent in Madison, where she attended Edgewood (grade and high school). She graduated from UW-Madison (Education) in 1955. Peggy and Bill moved to their hometown Waukesha in 1961.
Her life revolved around her children or, more correctly, her children revolved around her. She ensured there was ample and hearty food available for all and that all behaved while in her presence. She kept a large pot of soup going for the entire winter. She was a firm believer that with soup she was able to welcome all to her dinner table. The Reilly’s dinner table was open to any guest and for most, it was an eye opening and delightful experience. After three meals, you were family, meaning you were required to help with dishes.
Peggy enjoyed traveling extensively with Bill and other dear friends, with many trips to Ireland. Peggy relished life and company. She was a genealogy expert. She enjoyed an Old Fashioned Jameson or Irish Mist with company. She danced and sang throughout her life. She was vibrant, loving and mischievous. She was an avid reader, devout Catholic and Wisconsin sports fan.
The Reilly’s and all her many friends will miss her spunk and charisma. She was a light that couldn’t be ignored.
The family wishes to acknowledge and thank Pat Hessil (Peggy’s good friend) and all the staff at the Avalon for providing dignity and loving care of Peggy for many years.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, August 2, from 10 a.m. until 12:45 pm at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. The funeral Mass will begin at 1 p.m. A continued celebration of Peggy’s life will follow the Mass. Private entombment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Peggy’s memory are appreciated to the Waukesha Christmas Parade Permanent Memorial Fund (https://wccf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/create/fund?funit_id=4054).
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.