WAUKESHA
Margaret ‘Peggy’ M. Abplanalp
May 14, 1931 - Jan. 30, 2023
Margaret “Peggy” M. Abplanalp of Waukesha passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at the age of 91. She was born in Milwaukee on May 14, 1931, the daughter of Adolph and Genevieve (McGuire) Eckrich.
On April 14, 1951, she married William “Bill” Abplanalp; he preceded her in death on January 6, 2015. Peggy was the office manager for Medical Eye Associates for over 30 years. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, playing bingo and was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
She will be sadly missed by her son Tom (Lee) Abplanalp of Waukesha, and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband, Bill, she was preceded in death by her son Gary, infant daughter Katherine and her brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 8, from 10 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 N. East Ave. Waukesha, WI 53186. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to the charity of donor’s choice.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family.