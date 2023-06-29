MENOMONEE FALLS/OCONOMOWOC
Marian E. Wisth
May 1, 1928 - June 24, 2023
Marian E. Wisth (nee Banaszynski), age 95, passed away on June 24, 2023.
Marian was born on May 1, 1928, in Pulaski, to her parents Anton and Amanda (nee Krysiak) Banaszynski. She was married to Richard F. Wisth in 1951 and lived in Menomonee Falls. She recently was a resident of Shorehaven in Oconomowoc.
Marian was a gentle and quiet woman who lived a life full of passion for her family, art and gardening. She touched the lives of many people with her kindness, creativity, and love. Her artistic talents were admired by many, and her gardens were a source of inspiration for all who visited them. She loved to share her knowledge and experience with others and was always eager to teach anyone who was interested in painting, household budgeting or gardening. She also loved being up north. She found peace in the woods and loved to spend her time surrounded by nature. She worked in the Elmbrook school system for 14 years and was a leader in 4-H club for many years. She belonged to the Menomonee Falls Garden club and volunteered at Hope Network in Menomonee Falls, where she wrote a book on budgeting, ‘Hints for Stretching your Money.’ She also owned Village Ceramics for 13 years.
Marian is survived by 10 children: Sharon (Patrick) Pavich, Michael Wisth, David Wisth, Robert (Eve) Wisth, Katherine (Robert) Zarzynski, Thomas (Penni) Wisth, Jacqueline Naughtin, Joseph (Sandy) Wisth, Margaret Thomson, John (Audrey) Wisth; 19 grandchildren and currently 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers James (Marge) Banaszynski and George (late Janice) Banaszynski, as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard; sisters Elaine (Frank) Bialozynski, Alice (Ray) Kazmarek, Joyce (Ray) Feck and Shirley (Don) Hoekman, and brothers Robert (Bernice) Banaszynski, and Anthony (Mable) Banaszynski.
Marian will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched. Her gentle spirit, kind heart, and unwavering love will be remembered forever. We celebrate her life and the legacy she leaves behind.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated to the Hope Network, Menomonee Falls.