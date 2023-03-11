Marian Mengel (nee Sievert)
Marian Mengel (nee Sievert) passed away peacefully on March 7, 2023, surrounded by family.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Darrell. Marian was a loving mother to Ricky (Cindy) Mengel, Sherry (Jack) Rady, Lori (Randy) Manhardt, Joseph (Linda) Mengel and Jeffrey (Renee) Mengel. She was the proud grandma of Chad (Carrie), Rebecca (Dave), Sierra (Dave), Trevor, Aleah, Jacob (Alyssa), Bobbie Jo, Dylan, Keiffer (Whitney), Karissa, Dan (Becky) and Alex (Dani). Marian was the adoring great-grandmother to nine beautiful great-grandchildren. She is further survived by sisters, Margie and Alice Lamp, and was preceded in death by son, Stephen, her parents, and siblings Harvey, Leroy, Johnny, Lavern, Merlin and Bernice.
Marian was all about her family. She was happiest when everyone was together. She made holidays and family camping trips special with her loving presence, world famous meatballs, and amazing potato salad. She was a creative person and loved sharing her crafty creations by selling them at various craft fairs. She recruited her husband to assist her and cherished their time together. Marian also loved spending time in the beauty of nature. She was a fabulous gardener and especially enjoyed seeing the wildlife in her yard. She particularly relished visits from cardinals. Marian also famously loved to cap off every weekend with Sunday night pizza and ice cream. She will be missed beyond belief because she was loved beyond measure.
A visitation for Marian will be held on Tuesday, March 14, at Cesarz Charapata, & Zinnecker Funeral Home, 237 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service to follow at 1 p.m. After the service, Marian will be laid to rest at Prairie Home Cemetery.
Her family would like to extend sincerest thanks to the staff at Our House Senior Living in Whitewater as well as St. Croix Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Marian’s honor to The Alzheimer’s Association’s Wisconsin Chapter.
