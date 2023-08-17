In Loving Memory of Marianne Stockinger
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Marianne Adelheid Stockinger, a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Marianne’s journey came to a peaceful end on 27th of June 2023. She leaves behind a legacy of love, strength, and cherished memories.
Marianne was born born in 1938 to Ida and Hermann Sooth and brought immeasurable joy into their lives. As a daughter, she was a source of pride and affection, bringing smiles to her family’s faces with her vibrant spirit and kind heart.
In her role as a devoted wife, Marianne shared a deep and unwavering bond with her husband, Joseph Stockinger, for over 50 years. Their love was a testament to the power of companionship, and their journey together was marked by countless moments of shared laughter, understanding, and mutual support.
As a mother, Marianne’s nurturing soul shone brightly. Her dedication to her daughter, Monika, was a guiding light in their lives. Her wisdom and care provided a foundation of love that will continue to shape Monika’s path in the years to come.
Marianne’s most cherished role, perhaps, was that of a grandmother. Julien and Justine held a special place in her heart, and her love for them knew no bounds. From stories shared to lessons taught, Marianne’s influence on her grandchildren’s lives was immeasurable, and her memory will forever remain woven into the fabric of their lives.
Her legacy is one of love, family, and unwavering devotion. She touched the lives of all who knew her, leaving behind a tapestry of beautiful moments and heartfelt connections. While her physical presence may be absent, the warmth of her spirit will forever resonate in the hearts of those who were lucky enough to call her mother, wife, and grandmother and friend.
Marianne’s connection with animals extended beyond mere companionship; it was a testament to her boundless empathy. She had a special ability to understand and communicate with them, creating an environment of trust and comfort. Her home was filled with the pitter-patter of paws and the playful antics of her beloved pets, her dogs Chelsea and Jolly, and her cat Jules, bringing an extra layer of warmth to her family’s lives.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Marianne’s name to https://hawspets.givecloud.co/give, a cause that was dear to her heart. Marianne held a deep affection for animals, particularly dogs and cats. Her love for these furry companions, reflected her compassionate and nurturing nature. Whether it was the joyful wag of a dog’s tail or the gentle purr of a contented cat, Marianne found solace and joy in their company.
Rest in peace, dear Marianne.
Your memory will forever be a blessing, and your love will continue to guide us all.
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.