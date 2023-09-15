Marie A. Haim-Frank (nee Edwards)
Marie A. Haim-Frank (nee Edwards) found peace on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the age of 95.
Beloved mother of the late Diane, Susan (Ken) Levitt, Barbara Roberts and James (Tracy) Haim. Grandmother of Lisa (Scott), James, Katie and Madelyn. Great-grandmother of Nathan and Zachary.
Visitation will be held at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 18, with service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Cemetery.
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 414-464-4640, is serving the family. Visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.