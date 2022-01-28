Marie Kathleen Konkol (Augustinak)
Marie Kathleen Konkol (Augustinak) passed away peacefully on January 17, 2022, at the age of 71 after a valiant battle with Parkinson’s, her husband with her every day, daughter right by her side listening to music she adored.
Whether you knew her as Marie, Mary or Augie, you know one thing to be true: her heart was made of gold. She is an adored daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, niece, and friend who will live in our hearts forever.
Marie was born in July 1950 to Stanley and Jane Augustinak at Saint Michael’s Hospital in Stevens Point. She is the oldest of three daughters. Growing up in Stevens Point, Marie attended Saint Peter’s Grade School, Maria High School, and then pursued a degree in English at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Marie married Ron Konkol in 1985 in New Berlin, where they made a home together for over 35 years. Marie’s jobs throughout her working years allowed to curate friendships that would last a lifetime.
Marie’s “enjoy the moment” mantra was just one thing that made her so special. She loved sitting around the kitchen table for a heart-to-heart, playing Spades, teaching the grandkids how to play poker (the kids loved the big payouts at Granny’s even though they had no chips left), sharing recipes, planning parties, and cooking chicken noodle soup with dumplings. She was a gambler at heart; always wanting to make bets ... whether it was playing cards with family, at the casino with Jon and Isaac, or on the Green Bay Packers with her Auntie Genie, she was invariably up for a fun time. A passionate shopper, she would say, “Just put it in the cart. You can decide if you like it later.” She delighted in catching up over good food with her niece, Sarah, and friends KD, Pat, Mary, and Linda. Anytime she could, loved visiting her grandbabies and watching Kristofer, Justin and Wiley play soccer.
Marie was the ultimate gift-giver. The “Christmas Room” was her special place to store all of her trinkets and treasures to give away. Whether it was a pair of socks, a six-pack of beer, or a scarf she found on clearance, no one left her house empty-handed. “Presents first!” she would declare on Christmas or a birthday. Through all of this, the greatest gift she gave to anyone was her time and attention. She was a true listener, problem-solver, the advice you needed to hear, shoulder to cry on, and a “rock” for so many. Her Catholic faith gave her guidance and strength to navigate through life’s journeys.
Marie is survived by her husband, Ronald Konkol; her children Rebecca Reeves (Gary), Kristofer Brakken (Alysia) and Justin Konkol (Kayla); and six grandchildren, her greatest joys Ñ Kaydence, Aidan, Kennedy, Wiley, Teagan and Tenley. She is also survived by her sisters Kathleen Cashin (Tom) and Patricia Dahl (Tom), as well sisters-in-law Dorothy (Roger) and Bernadine (Gerald), as well as many nieces, nephews, family members and friends who will forever be touched by her love and legacy.
Marie was preceded in death by her niece Hannah Margaret Dahl; her parents, Stanley and Jane Augustinak; as well as her mother in-law Leona Konkol. Additionally her aunts and uncles Anne and Carl Zurawski, Joseph Misiewicz, Jerry and Mary Anne Konkol, and Sil “Bonzo” and Mona Konkol.
There will a celebration for Marie’s life, spirit and legacy in late spring 2022.
In lieu of flowers or donations to the family, Marie would love for donations to be sent to the MACC Fund (maccfund.org).
