PARRISH, Fla.
Marilee Kathleen Ulatt (Sparby)
May 19, 1964 - Aug. 7, 2022
We are sad to announce the passing of Marilee Kathleen Ulatt (Sparby) of Parrish, Fla. She died at age 58 on August 7, 2022, after a battle with cancer.
She was born in Minneapolis, Minn., on May 19, 1964, to Neal and Pauline Sparby.
She is survived by her son Neal Ulatt, her mother Pauline Sparby, her sister Michele Singsime (Jim).
Celebration of her life to be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society.