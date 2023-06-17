Marilyn Condella-Mayer
July 25,1943 - June 8,2023
Marilyn was the daughter of John and Evelyn (nee Gardinier) Condella.
Marilyn is survived by her sister Joyce, sister Patti (Mike Tank) and brother Paul. She had a special relationship with great-nephew Rocky Hofstetter Jr. and his wife Kaitlyn along with her forever friend Mary Sue Treado and many nieces and nephews.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 40-plus years, Joseph Mayer; her parents John and Evelyn Condella; sister Elaine Hofstetter; and brother Jack Condella.
Marilyn grew up in Waukesha and attended St. Joseph’s grade school and was in the 1961 graduating class at Waukesha South High School. During her high school days she enjoyed going to the “attic” and was a big fan of El Rey and The Night Beats.
Marilyn was an achiever, always striving to better herself. She worked as a consultant, building software for various health care companies. She traveled the country on behalf of Epic, creating software used in hospitals and clinics.
Many thanks to the staff of The Arbor at Towner Crest Senior Living Center for their kind and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St Jude’s, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or The American Brain foundation at https://www.americanbrainfoundation.org.
A visitation to celebrate Marilyn's life will take place at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, on Friday, June 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the service to follow.
Marilyn will be laid to rest with her husband, Joe, at Summit Cemetery following the service. The family invites everyone to join them for a meal and sharing of memories of Marilyn at Pagenkopf Funeral Home in the banquet hall after.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.