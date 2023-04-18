WAUKESHA
Marilyn Cooke
June 11, 1931- April 15, 2023
Marilyn Cooke, 91, of Waukesha, formerly of Maquoketa, Iowa, and Beloit, Wisconsin, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, after a short illness.
Marilyn was born on June 11, 1931, in Chelsea, Iowa, the daughter of Frank & Libbie (Kaufman) Formanek. She graduated in 1948 from St. Wenceslaus Catholic High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and received an associate’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Rock County.
On February 22, 1955, Marilyn was united in marriage to Ronald D. Cooke at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids.
Marilyn was a former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa. She had many hobbies, and in her free time she enjoyed antiquing with Ron prior to his death and gardening, especially in her impressive flower beds that featured peonies, petunias and her prized rose bushes. She was an avid animal-lover, and was never without a cat or two. She also gave to many charitable causes, including animal rescue, health care research, supporting foreign missions, and public policy organizations. She was also a sports enthusiast following many teams including the Hawkeyes, the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Bucks and, of course, her lifelong devotion to her cherished Chicago Cubbies.
Marilyn is survived by her three children, David Cooke and Tracy Barrett, both of Waukesha, and Diane Geissler of Santa Monica, California; three grandchildren, Madeline Barrett of Milwaukee, Shane Barrett of Waukesha, and Abigail Geissler of Santa Monica, California.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Ronald Cooke; parents, Frank and Libbie Formanek; and her brother, Roger Formanek.
Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa, where family will greet friends 30 minutes prior to the Mass. Burial will follow that afternoon at 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelsea, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice in honor of Marilyn’s memory.
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is assisting the family.
Please share a memory of Marilyn at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.