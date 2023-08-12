WAUKESHA
Marilyn J. Weiss
May 25, 1938 - Aug. 8, 2023
Marilyn J. Weiss, lifetime resident of Waukesha, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2023, at the age of 85. Born on May 25, 1938, to parents John and Janet Weiss. She graduated from the Waukesha School District. In her younger years she had a love for polka dancing. Marilyn had a great love for cats and dogs. Later in life she discovered that she liked to draw.
Marilyn will be deeply missed by her loving children, James (Janice Isaacson) Warner, Janet (Malcolm Wagner) Warner, Matthew (Sandy) Warner, Grandchildren; Danielle (Joe) Saurez, Amber (Jorden Jaschke) and Brittany, Robert (Ali); great-grandchildren ,Joey, Luke, Jaden, Milo, Odin and Charles; and sister in-law Ellen Weiss. She will be missed by a host of nieces nephews relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; children Raymond Warner, William “Billy” Warner and Michael “Mikey” Warner; and brothers John Weiss and Don Weiss.
The visitation will be held on Thursday, August 17, from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. A burial will follow services.
Cesarz Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home is proudly serving the family.