Marilyn Joyce Vanier
Aug. 11, 1943 - May 30, 2022
Marilyn Joyce Vanier (nee Piechura) was born into eternal life on May 30, 2022. She was born on August 11, 1943, to the late William and Lillian (nee Mayer) Piechura. On April 28, 1962, she married the love of her life, Robert Vanier, at St. Elizabeth’s Church in Milwaukee.
Marilyn worked as a sales coordinator for several national companies before she retired. She was a strong positive woman and a leader. She enjoyed bringing people together for activities and celebrations. She liked playing cards, bingo, and bowling with her family and friends.
Marilyn is survived by her loving husband, Robert “Bob”; her dear children, Sandra Blake and Robert “Rob” Vanier; devoted granddaughters, Patrisha and Renee Blake. She is further survived by her loving siblings William (Erna) Piechura, Carol (Henry) Bertram, Diane (Richard) Maniaci, and Suzanne (Michael) Mireau; and her sister-in-law Vanessa Van Steen. In addition, Auntie Flash (lovingly nicknamed because of her relentless picture-taking of everyone) is survived by her caring nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. She also leaves behind her beloved dog, Sammie. She was preceded in death by her daughter Jodine Marie Vanier and her mother and father.
Visitation will be held Friday, June 10, from 10-11 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Parish, 120 Nashotah Road, Nashotah. Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.
P.S. - Love you more!
Schramka Funeral Home, 262-432-8100, is serving the family.