OCONOMOWOC
Marilyn L. Serio (nee Scherbarth)
Marilyn L. Serio (nee Scherbarth) of Oconomowoc passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice at the age of 88.
Marilyn was employed many years as teller at U.S. Bank, retiring in 2000. She was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Nashotah and a faithful weekly volunteer at AngelsGrace Hospice for 17 years.
Marilyn was a loving mother to Jeffrey (Brenda) Serio of Pewaukee; dear sister to Yvonne (John) Burns of Brookfield and Dennis (Maureen) Scherbarth of Hartland; and dear aunt to Kristin Scherbarth, Kathy Burns and Tim Burns. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Michael Serio.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 9, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 120 Nashotah Road, Nashotah, at 11 a.m. Family and friends are invited to gather directly at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. A reception will follow. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wisconsin Humane Society, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, or Angels-Grace Hospice.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call (262) 367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.