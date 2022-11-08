WAUKESHA
Marilyn R. Mudgett
March 10, 1936 — Nov. 6, 2022
Marilyn R. Mudgett of Waukesha passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the age of 86. She was born in Milwaukee on March 10, 1936, the daughter of Walter and Irene (nee Schuda) Senz.
Marilyn was a longtime member of St. William Catholic Church. She was a people person and was happiest when she was around her family and friends.
She will be sadly missed by her loving and devoted husband of 64 years, Charles, and their children, Diane Mudgett, Patricia (Kirk) Shepard and James (Kelley) Mudgett; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister Joan (the late James) Shackett, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, John Mudgett; her sister Arlene (Joseph) Wojnar; and her parents.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 11, from 11 a.m. until the 12 p.m. (noon) funeral Mass at St. William Catholic Church, 440 N. Moreland Blvd., Waukesha, WI 53188. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marilyn’s name are appreciated to Angels-Grace Hospice, N74- W35908 Servants Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, or St. William Catholic Church (address above).
