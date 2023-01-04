NORTH PRAIRIE
Marilynn Mae Nowak (Hokenson)
Feb. 5, 1933 - Dec. 29, 2022
Marilynn Mae Nowak (Hokenson), age 89, of North Prairie, passed away with her family at her side on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Marilynn was born February 5, 1933, in Milwaukee, to Theodore and Josephine (Marcic) Hokenson. She married George L. Nowak on November 20, 1954, in Milwaukee.
Marilynn’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and being surrounded by their love and laughter.
Marilynn is survived by her children, Susan (Gary) Mrotek, Steven Nowak, Sharon (Robert) Anderson and Donna (John) Ross; her nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; her siblings, Sharon (Walter) Scott, Kathleen (Don) Vincent and Michael (Doreen) Shoemaker; and other relatives and many friends.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, George; her sons, Robert and Kenneth; and her grandson, Kenny.
A funeral service for Marilynn will be held on Monday, January 9, at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, S220-W22890 E. Broadway, Waukesha. A time of sharing and visitation will be from 12 p.m. (noon) until the services.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hoovers Hause All Dog Rescue.
For those unable to attend, those wishing to share a memory or those wanting to just sign the on-line guest registry, please go to www.thelenfh.com. Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee, 262-392-4251, is honored to be assisting the family.