WAUKESHA
Marion E. Rees (nee Owens)
Nov. 1, 1927 - March 12, 2022
Marion E. Rees (nee Owens) of Waukesha passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Marion was born November 1, 1927, in the Town of Delafield, to John and Carrie (Nigl) Owens.
She graduated from Waukesha High School in 1946. She married John Rees on July 14, 1948, and moved to the Rees farm near Wales. She was a member of Jerusalem Presbyterian Church in Wales, serving as a Sunday school teacher, deacon, and elder for many years. She was also a member of the Welsh Women's Club and a volunteer at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital.
She is survived by her son John David (Cathie) Rees, daughter Nancy Rees Whitmore. Grandchildren Brian (Denise) Whitmore, David (Crystal) Rees, Matthew (Amy) Whitmore, Sarah (Brad) Larson, Trevor (Izetta)Rees, and Tyler Rees. Great Grandchildren William, Robert (Ariel), Shayla, Nathan, Elizabeth, Rees John, and Scarlett.
She was preceded in death by her husband John, brother John Owens, and her parents.
A private graveside service will be held at Salem Cemetery in Wales on Friday, March 18.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.