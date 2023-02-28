Marion Mabel Marie Nell-Metzger
June 16, 1923 - Feb. 8, 2023
Marion Mabel Marie Nell-Metzger passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at the age of 99. She was born in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on June 16, 1923, the daughter of Otto and Martha (nee Uebel) Koeppen.
Marion was a loving, caring, and busy woman who raised her family and volunteered her extra time as needed within her community. She enjoyed her time with the lady’s guild of Wisconsin Lutheran High School and served as a volunteer for the Wisconsin Lutheran Family Services. Marion was an avid seamstress who sewed pillows for Wisconsin Lutheran Family Services as well as making clothes and home decor for her own family. She also found time to volunteer at the Bargain Center in Milwaukee. As a homemaker she enjoyed the creative sides of life, baking and decorating cakes, painting, gardening and ceramics. Her faith was also important to her which showed through her many years of teaching Sunday School and singing in the church choir.
She is survived by her daughter Priscilla (James) Martens; sister Donna Nell; daughter-in-law Janice Nell; grandchildren Jennifer (Timothy) Westerhaus, Melissa Martens, Melinda (Cory) Schmuki and Katerina (Brad) Suchan; and great-grandchildren Jacob and Caleb Schmuki. She is further survived by other family and friends.
Marion was preceded in death by her first husband, Arthur E. Nell, and her second husband, Harvey W. Metzger; her son A. Frederick Nell; sisters Loretta Mongan, Mildred Kehn and Beatrice Nowacki; and her parents.
A memorial service will be held March 4 at 11:30 a.m. with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 20851 W. Main St., Lannon, WI 53046. A private burial will take place at Valhalla Memorial Park.
If desired, memorials in Marion’s name are appreciated to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lannon (https://www.stjohnslannon.org/page/online-giving-2).
The family would like to thank the staff at Summit Woods Assisted Living, Crossroads Care Center and ProHealth Hospice Services for the kindness and gentle caring shown to Marion during the last months/weeks of her life.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online message.