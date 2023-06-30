PHOENIX
Marion Ruth Smith
Jan. 26, 1926 - June 18, 2023
Marion Ruth Smith, 97, of Phoenix, Ariz., passed away on June 18, 2023.
She was born Jan. 26, 1926, in Waukesha to Bernard and Emma Kreidler, the fourth of seven children. She attended St. Joseph's Catholic Grade School and graduated from Waukesha High School and received her teaching degree from Union Grove Normal School. She taught in one-room country schools in Waukesha County, one of them being called Pumpkin Hollows, in the 1940s. She was a substitute teacher for the Phoenix Union High School System.
She is survived by her twin daughters, Mary Elliott (Lee) of Surprise, Ariz., and Martha Smith (Chuck Vanderhei) of Waukesha; sisters Catherine (Jim) Gilane of Keshena and Bernadine Poppie of Waukesha.
She was predeceased by her parents, Bernard and Emma Kreidler; her husband, Bill; her son Mark; and her siblings, Larry, Fritz, Emma and Lorraine.
Memorials appreciated to Crosiers Fathers and Brothers at https://crosier.org.