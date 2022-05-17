Marit Ingrid Hoff
Marit Ingrid Hoff (nee Holton) passed into eternal life on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at age 75.
She was the beloved wife of the late Ronald for 52 years, and loving mother of Jennifer (Tyler) Hauser, Steven (Debra) Hoff and Karen (Patrick) McCoy; proud grandma of Jackson, Austin and Mason Hauser, Brandon and Bryce Hoff and Connor, Greta, Clare, Marta and the late Graham McCoy. Dog mom of Molly. Daughter of the late Hans and Irene Holton. Also loved by other relatives and friends.
Marit was a longtime member of the Sons of Norway. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing and quilting, singing in the church choir at Mount Hope Church and Christ the Servant for many years. She supported all activities her kids were involved in. Later on, Marit enjoyed volunteering as an election poll worker and at the Sussex Outreach Services. Weekends were spent up north at the cabin with cousins and family. Most of all she enjoyed being a super fan grandma who loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, on Saturday, May 21, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Funeral service at 4 p.m. Private burial at Highland Memorial Park.
Memorials appreciated to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County, Christ Our Savior Church in Sussex, or a charity of your choice.
Krause Funeral Homes & Cremation Service of Brookfield is serving the family. Call 262-395-7167 or visit online at www.krausefuneralhome.com.