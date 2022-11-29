Marjorie Ann Junger
March 27, 1933 - Nov. 23, 2022
Marjorie (Erskine) Junger passed away peacefully at home on November 23, 2022, at the age of 89. She was born on March 27, 1933, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Walter and Margaret (Ahrens) Erskine.
She graduated from Bay View High School and went on to obtain her BA in education from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She was a member of Tri-Sigma sorority.
On July 19, 1953, Marge married Eugene (Gene) Junger in Washington D.C., where Gene served in the U.S. Coast Guard. They lived a year-long honeymoon, taking in the sights, enjoying musical theaters, and celebrating July 4th with fireworks on the White House lawn, before moving back to the Milwaukee area.
Marge taught sixth grade in the Milwaukee public school system. During this time, their first child was born. The family moved to Cudahy where she later gave birth to three other children. In 1966, they moved to Waukesha where they lived for over 30 years. Marge was a long-time member of the Homemakers Club of Singing Hills during this time. She was a Girl Scout leader at Banting Elementary and was active in the PTA.
After her children began school, Marge was a substitute teacher in the Waukesha public schools. She later went to work at The Grand at the Brookfield Square Mall and then became employed for Kohl’s Department Stores. She worked at the second Kohl’s store to open, long before they became a national chain, and was a faithful employee there for 24 years.
In 1997, Gene and Marge retired to Brownsville, Wisconsin, where they spent many happy years together. She was an active member of Trinity Methodist Church of Lomira. Marge enjoyed traveling, especially to Jacksonport in Door County, where she loved to visit relatives and reminisce about her summers up there. She loved to crotchet, directing the work to charitable causes, and enjoyed crafting and getting together with family. She was an active community member of Brownsville for many years. Marge and Gene celebrated their 69th anniversary this past summer.
Marge is survived by her husband, Eugene; children Richard (Pennie) Junger, Linda (Ned) Lashley, Barbara (Christopher) Keay and Thomas (Katheryn) Junger; grandchildren Benjamin, Tyler, Emily, Jill, Jacob, Angela, Trevor, Zachary, Casandra, Gregory and Vivian; six great-grandchildren; and her brother Walter (Georgianna) Erskine.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials be given to Trinity Methodist Church of Lomira.
Visitation: Marjorie’s family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, December 10, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church of Lomira, 300 Church St., Lomira, WI 53048.
Memorial service: A memorial service for Marjorie will take place at 1 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church of Lomira, with the Rev. Mulongo Mpoyo officiating. Burial will take place at 3 p.m. at Emanuel Cemetery.
Kietzer-Miller Funeral Home has been entrusted with Marjorie’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.