DELAFIELD/PHILLIPS
Marjorie Ellen Zoesch
Aug. 16, 1934 - May 26, 2022
Marjorie Ellen Zoesch, formerly of Delafield and Phillips, passed away peacefully on May 26, 2022.
Known as Marj to her family and friends, she was born in Milwaukee on August 16, 1934, the youngest of three children of Arnold and Alice Thorsen.
Marj is survived by her children, Dawn (Marty) Boulanger of Two Harbors, Minn., David (Denise) Zoesch, of Charlotte, N.C., Dyan (Dennis) Piller of Tampa, Fla., and five grandchildren.
Marj was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years, Donald Zoesch; son Dean Zoesch; and brothers Donald Thorsen and Rev. Robert Thorsen.
Marj brought joy into the lives of everyone she met. She was warm and caring and had a strong desire to help others. She was a Ford model and also had a part-time position with Schlitz Brewery as their model and singer, a 1982 WI State Curling Champion, and when her children graduated high school, Marj received her Wisconsin Real Estate Brokers License.
Marj eventually retired to Phillips in 1995 and volunteered in church events, fundraisers and knitted scarves for those in need. She also visited nursing homes and served as minister of communion.
Marj enjoyed curling, quilting, boating, playing the piano, singing and spending time with friends and family.
A special thanks to BeeHive Homes of Duluth, Minn., Scandia Senior Care of Proctor, Minn., and Essentia Health Hospice of Duluth.
Church services will be held at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 655 S. Lake Ave., Phillips, WI on Tuesday, June 21, at 11 a.m.
Cavallin Funeral Home, 218-834-2952, is serving the family.