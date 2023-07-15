Marjorie R. Zamorski
Jan. 6, 1936 - July 8, 2023
Marjorie R. Zamorski passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the age of 87. She was born in Milwaukee on January 6, 1936, to parents Arthur and Marie Broenen. Margie graduated from Alverno College with a degree in nursing. She worked as a nurse for the Milwaukee Health Department until she married the love of her life, Robert, and raised a family.
She always valued her RN license and maintained it until her death. Margie was a woman of strong faith. She was a member of St. Anthony on the Lake for 58 years. She was active in church and school functions. Margie belonged to the Schoenstatt mother’s group. She had a love for travel and learned to like tent camping (I think). In her free time, she enjoyed herb gardening and raising orchids in her greenhouse. She adored the time she spent taking care of her grandchildren. Margie was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s a few years ago. She entered Linden Grove Memory Care in August of 2022. Margie has come home with me a few times on holidays, special days and doctor visits. On April 27, 2023, she was home for our 60th anniversary. It was a beautiful day; she knew who I was all day long. I will miss her very much and will love her forever.
Margie is going to be truly missed by her loving husband, Robert; children Richard (Bonnie) Zamorski, Jean (Edward) Brown, Tom Zamorski, Jane (Nathan) Narloch and Joan (Scott) Rewey; grandchildren Nicholas (Andrina) Zamorski, Benjamin (Dakota) Zamorski, Elizabeth (Kegan) Zamorski-Hoerle, Sarah Brown, Jacob Brown, Zachary Brown, Stephanie (John) O’Reilly, Vultan Narloch, Natalie Narloch, Matthew Rewey and Abigail Rewey; and great-grandchildren Bentley Zamorski, Samuel Zamorski, Daniel O’ Donohue, Henry O’Reilly and Harrison O’ Reilly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Barbara (John) Boehm and sister-in-law Dorothy (Bill) Harris.
Margie is going to be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
The visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 19, from 10 a.m. until the start of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. Anthony on the Lake Catholic Church, W280-N2101 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee, WI 53072.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Discalced Carmelite Friars (www.holyhill.com), Mother Cabrini Shrine (www.MotherCabriniShrine.org), Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary (www.schoenstattsistersofmary.us), St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org), or St. Anthony on the Lake (www.stanthony.cc).
Cesarz, Charapata & Zinnecker Funeral Home, Cremation and Pre-Planning Services is serving the family. For an online obituary or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.WaukeshasFuneralHome.com, or call 262-542-6609.