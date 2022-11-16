Mark E. Schroeder
Jan. 18, 1967 - Nov. 11, 2022
Mark E. Schroeder was born in Milwaukee on January 18, 1967, to loving parents Marvin and Diane Schroeder. He grew up in Mukwonago. That is where he met and married the love of his life, Cece (Karlinsky) on June 12, 1993. Mark passed away on November 11, 2022, at the age of 55.
He is survived by his ever-grateful wife, Cece; his three adoring children, Cassidy Liebl, her husband Sam, Makenna and Mitch; and his spoiled mutt, Mooch a/k/a Big Dummy. He is also survived by his fun-loving family: sister Sharon, husband Jeff, brothers Scott and David, his wife Regan and numerous nephews and nieces. He is further survived by his thankful mother-in-law, Helen Karlinsky, devoted brothers-in-law, David, John, his wife Sue, sister-in-laws, Theresa, her husband Dan, Julie, her husband LeRoy, and numerous nephews and nieces.
He was predeceased by his father-in-law, Anthony Karlinsky; grandmother Dorothy Manley; and other family members.
He was employed at Golner in Sussex for over 15 years and would have worked past his retirement he enjoyed it so much. He met many lifelong friendships and continued them to this day.
Mark would have loved to put the “FUN” in funeral. He always loved a “big o’ bash.” He would not have wanted us to sit around and mourn but to tell stories and enjoy each other’s company. Please join us in “Mark Attire” by wearing plaid jackets, car and band t-shirts. Seriously, when is the last time you saw Mark dressed up?
Mark was a jack of all trades. Always willing to lend a hand, fix a car and kick back, drink a beer and shoot the breeze. Please join us November 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate the wonderful life of Mark Schroeder. Big O’ Bash will be held at Yonke & Son, 205 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee. A light lunch will be served.
Yonke & Son Funeral Home, 262-691-1900, is serving the family.