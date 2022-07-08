HARTLAND
Mark Goetz
May 19, 1975 - July 2, 2022
Mark Goetz, 47, of Hartland, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. He was born May 19, 1975, the son of James and Lynn (nee Nettesheim) Goetz.
Mark was a 1993 graduate of Waukesha North High School and then became an electrician, working for both Dnesco and Vilter Corporation. He was a proud member of the union.
Mark was a wonderful person, friend to everyone and always had a smile. He was truly one of a kind and will be missed.
He is survived by his mother, Lynn Goetz; sisters Lisa (Reid) Peterson and Julie (Keith) Koehler; brother Michael (Khrissy) Goetz; daughters McKenna, Kailyn and Rachel Goetz; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Goetz.
According to Mark's wishes, there will be no service.
