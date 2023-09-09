HARTLAND
Mark H. Barrack
Mark H. Barrack of Hartland, formerly Pewaukee, was born to Eternal Life Sunday, September 3, 2023 at the age of 76 years. He was loving husband of Joyce (nee Mehringer) and dear brother of Paul (Linda Morrelli).
Mark grew up in Pewaukee, attending and graduating from Pewaukee High School. After graduation he joined the United States Army, serving two tours of duty in Vietnam. After returning from the service, he started his career working for AT&T. He spent his entire career at and retiring from AT&T. Mark loved his cats.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Charles and Margaret Barrack. Visitation will be Wednesday, September 13, from 11:30 am until 12:45 pm at the funeral home. Interment with military honors 1:00 pm at Forest Hill Cemetery, Pewaukee.
Yonke and Son Funeral Home, 205 Prospect Ave., Pewaukee, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-691-1900.