OCONOMOWOC

Mark J. Hasslinger

May 12, 1945 - Aug. 22, 2023

Mark J. Hasslinger

Mark J. Hasslinger, age 78, of Oconomowoc, died on August 22, 2023. Mark was born on May 12, 1945, in Oconomowoc, the son of Cletus and Margaret (Bergwall).

A memorial service for Mark will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 15, at Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland, with Pastor Tom Griffey officiating. Family and friends are invited to visit directly at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.

