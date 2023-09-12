OCONOMOWOC
Mark J. Hasslinger
May 12, 1945 - Aug. 22, 2023
Mark J. Hasslinger, age 78, of Oconomowoc, died on August 22, 2023. Mark was born on May 12, 1945, in Oconomowoc, the son of Cletus and Margaret (Bergwall).
A memorial service for Mark will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 15, at Evert-Luko Funeral Home, 170 Warren Ave., Hartland, with Pastor Tom Griffey officiating. Family and friends are invited to visit directly at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Evert-Luko Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-367-2156 or visit online at www.evertlukofuneralhome.com.