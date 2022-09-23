Mark P. Green PE
April 3, 1944 - Sept. 15, 2022
On Thursday September 15, 2022, Mark passed away peacefully at home holding his wife's hand.
Mark is survived by his wife, Tricia (nee Balkman) for the past 57 years. Proud father of Dr. Eric of Columbus, Ohio, and Daniel (Nicole) of Dousman. Cherished Papa to granddaughters Hayley, Morgan and Madison. Further survived by sister Janice Bleier and brother Earl Green and many nieces and nephews, other family and friends.
Mark was a graduate of Arrowhead High School and was awarded a scholarship to Valparaiso University where he received a degree in civil engineering and a minor in architecture. In 1973 he received his registration and authorization to practice as a professional engineer in the state of Wisconsin. He went on to receive his Master of Science in urban transportation planning from Marquette University.
Mark loved sports playing baseball until his retirement. He enjoyed golf and playing couples bowling and volleyball leagues. For many years he enjoyed coaching his sons and other young men in baseball and soccer. Besides coaching he delighted in watching his sons and granddaughters in their respective sports.
He was multi-talented and in his free time could fix or build most things being skilled in electrical, plumbing, carpentry and design.
Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, October 1, at St. John's Lutheran Church, W344-N6990 Stone Bank Road, from 2 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. There will be a social gathering at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in his name to Pro Health Care Foundation, 725 American Ave., Waukesha, WI 53188.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.