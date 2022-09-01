DELAFIELD
Mark S. Corgiat
Mark S. Corgiat of Delafield passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the age of 72, surrounded by his loving family.
Mark was married to his devoted, supportive wife Jean (Bekkedal) for 52 years. They share two loving children, Nicholas (Amy) Corgiat and Kelly (Dan Rothe), as well as three wonderful grandsons, Dominick, Wyatt and Xander (Rothe). Mark is survived by his brother, Allan (Carol) Corgiat; twin sister Susan (Mike) Janiuk; and sister-in-law Gaye Corgiat. He is survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Mark joins his parents, Elden and Marion (Meyer), and younger brother Michael in eternal life.
Mark was a graduate of Central High School in West Allis. He then served in the United States Air Force. Mark was a C141 aircraft mechanic crew chief staff sergeant. Once honorably discharged, Mark graduated with his bachelor's degree in business from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Then for many years he owned his own business, ProSource Recruitment. After retirement, he went to work with his son at Trico Corporation in Pewaukee.
Mark was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He enjoyed traveling with his family, boating, and helping others whenever they needed. Mark was an avid member of the Delafield American Legion Post 196 and the Legion’s Color Guard. He organized the annual Coon Feed at the post and was recently awarded the Commander’s Award for his work served through the Legion Post.
In honor of Mark Corgiat and in lieu of flowers, we are asking that memorial donations go to the Delafield American Legion Post 196 Building Fund. Please make your donation to: American Legion Post 196, Attn: Mark Corgiat Building Fund Memorial, 333 N. Lapham Peak Road, Delafield, WI 53018.
Services will be September 10, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1600 N. Genesee St., Delafield, WI 53018. Memorial visitation will begin at 10 a.m., with a memorial service at 12 p.m. Luncheon will be on site after flag presentation and military honors.
Church and Chapel Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-827-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.