Mark S. Froelich
Mark S. Froelich finally found peace on June 23, 2023.
Dear son of the late James T. Froelich and Karen (nee Gritz). Also preceded in death by his stepmother, Betty, Aunt Jan (Tom), Aunt Barbara, and Uncle Robert.
Survived by his stepsiblings Suzanne (Brian) Kreuziger and Scott (Sara) Hegerty.
Mark enjoyed his pets, plants, crafts, butterflies, and Star Wars.
Donations to Waukesha Alano Club appreciated.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1052 White Rock Ave., on Saturday July 8, at 11 a.m. Lunch to follow in Frame Park.
Schmidt & Bartelt-A.A. Schmidt & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services in Menomonee Falls is serving the family. For more information, call 262-251-3630 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.