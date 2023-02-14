Mark W. Kind
Aug. 17, 1969 - Feb. 8, 2023
Mark W. Kind, age 53, died peacefully at home on February 8, 2023, due to complications from pneumonia. He was born in Waukesha on August 17, 1969, the son of David and Joanne (nee Campbell) Kind.
Mark was a 1987 graduate of Waukesha South High School, and a graduate of WCTC receiving his associate degree in maintenance mechanics. He was an avid outdoorsman and especially loved hunting, fishing, and time spent with family and friends at the family cabin in Rhinelander.
He will be sadly missed by his daughter Gabrielle Gramz of Nashotah; his mother, Joanne Kind of Waukesha; and his sisters Cindy (Tom) Wargolet of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and Pam (Paul) Benson of Stillwater, Minnesota. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, one great-niece, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Kind, and his brother Doug Kind.
Visitation will be held Sunday, February 19, at Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186, from 3 p.m. until the 5 p.m. memorial service. Burial will be in Prairie Home Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mark’s name are appreciated to the National Wildlife Federation or the Waukesha County Food Pantry.
Randle-Dable Brisk Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.