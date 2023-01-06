MILWAUKEE
Mark ‘Wiz’ Conrad Wisland
March 18, 1956 — Dec. 29, 2022
Mark Wisland, 66, of Milwaukee, passed into the arms of his mother and father on December 29, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital. Due to a sudden fall and subsequent brain injury, there was not time enough for him to be surrounded by his loved ones. Thus, like many struggling souls, his was a solitary passing. Consequently, his family will be having a fierce conversation with God. Expect strong winds. Possibly thunder. Mark was born in Chicago, Illinois, on March 18, 1956, the favorite (and only) son of Helene R. (nee Ferris) Wisland and Eugene H. Wisland of La Crosse, and Caledonia, Minn., respectively.
He was raised in Oconomowoc, where he earned the moniker “Wiz” before graduating Oconomowoc High School in 1974. Wiz went on to study at UW-Stevens Point, although his early culinary training and love of pandemonium in the kitchen began under Arthur, his mentor and head chef at Bud’s Tamasha Restaurant in Oconomowoc.
Mark would go on to study French culinary technique at Le Cordon Bleu, in New York, achieving a degree in food and beverage management from the Beau Rivage, in Lausanne, Switzerland, with a specialization in culinary arts.
He became the first American head chef to be hired onto Holland America Cruise Lines, serving six years on board, and another five years as food and beverage director with Norwegian Cruises, finally ending his tenure with the cruise industry as a third officer on ship. After more than a decade abroad, Wiz was ready for home. He spent the next 20 years working as an executive chef all over the U.S., managing kitchens in San Francisco, Seattle and Santa Barbara, as well much of Wisconsin. He would eventually settle in Milwaukee, plying his culinary skills for Solutions Inc.
Although Mark could carve a life-sized ice sculpture of your Aunt Zuzu in a tutu, and serve a spread that would make James Beard cry, his culinary acumen came second to the powerful charisma that welcomed one and all. Though Wiz had friends of all ages, faiths and nationalities, he remained constant in his love, and adoring, of his oldest friends from Oconomowoc.
He’d be the first to tell you it was his dashing good looks that drew people to him, but it was his sharp wit and intense loyalty that revealed his truest beauty. His easy laughter and tacit forgiveness always prevailed. He was smart, passionate, and unapologetically opinionated. His first-hand experience of social injustice instructed his disdain for hypocrisy, making him a staunch advocate for putting the humane back in humanity.
With so many years abroad, Mark had mastered the essentials of many different languages, but he was most fluent in music. He understood to his bones the strong peace and delight of music. More than a few songs could move him to dance, sky clad on a picnic table, or gut him to tears. It was, for him, the most organic, authentic expression of our best selves.
Mark is survived by his sister Lysa (Paul) Newman of Baraboo; nephews Gabriel (Theresa) Wisland, Nich (Maxime) Wisland and Joshua (Sarah) Newman; and bonus sister, Norma Fleming. He is further survived by Uncle Thos. Hanna, Aunts Edith Howard and Jean Ferris, as well as countless loving cousins in La Crosse, a motley crew of friends from Oconomowoc, and guardian angel extraordinaire, Jim Valona — “Who loves ya,’ baby?”
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Mama Jo and Geno Wisland, sister Cathy Wisland-Kemper, 14 doting aunts and uncles, and his pal, Duke.
A private family burial will be held in Oconomowoc on Mark’s birthday. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes can be made to any social justice organization of your choosing. Conversely, you could take a moment to connect with someone who might be alone, or struggling, or marginalized ... confident that the smallest act can make the biggest difference.
The Peace of Mind Funeral home in Milwaukee is compassionately serving the family.