WAUKESHA
Marlene J. Culver
July 4, 1947 — September 27, 2022
Marlene J. Culver of Waukesha died on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at her home at the age of 75. She was born in Milwaukee on July 4, 1947, the daughter of Raymond and Mary (nee Molenda) Mendini. Marlene married her loving husband, William “Bill” Culver, on February 14, 1987. She will be sadly and forever missed by her loving and devoted husband of 35 years, Bill; her four cherished children, Melissa Pehl (John Houle), Valerie (John) Culver-Gabrysiak, Brian (Sarah) Pehl and Eve (Kevin) Lindsay; her 11 grandchildren who she adored, Isabella, Alexander, Emilia, Jamieson and Olivia Houle; John “JW” and Andros “AJ” Gabrysiak; Kayla and Lauren Pehl and Theodore and Nathaniel Lindsay. She is further survived by her sisters, Madeleine (Wolf) Kienast, Melinda (Donald) Mittag and Marsha McKinnon, along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church, 1415 Dopp St., Waukesha, WI 53188 on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 3 p.m. until the 4:30 p.m. memorial service. A continued celebration of Marlene’s life will follow the service. Private burial will be at Prairie Home Cemetery at a later date. If desired, memorials in Marlene’s name are appreciated to Ascension Lutheran Church.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at (262) 547-4035, or visit us online at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.