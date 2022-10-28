Marlene (Marty) Dolores Webb
Nov. 11, 1946 - October 17, 2022
Marlene (Marty) Dolores Webb, age 75, passed away peacefully with her family and friends by her side on October 17, 2022. The daughter of the late Paul and Adela (Mueller) Heimermann, Marty was born on November 11, 1946, in Austin, Minn.
Marty graduated from Pacelli High School in 1964 and moved to Peoria, Ill., to work for Ozark Airlines. There she met Robert Edward Webb and they were married on February 15, 1969, enjoying 53 years of laughter and love.
Marty's number one priority was her family and friends. Marty devoted her life to her children and husband and to cultivating life-long friendships. She never missed a chance to support those that she loved attending every tennis match or soccer game that her children participated in. Because she did not have the opportunities to play sports as a child, she made up for it as an adult. Many days you could find her playing tennis or kayaking with her friends on the many lakes in Lake Country. She also was an avid reader and served as secretary on the Delafield Library Board for 17 years. Her family joked that she was a ‘gamer’ - always up to try new things and explore.
Marty is survived by her loving husband, Robert; children, Sara (Michael) Short and Andrew (Virginia) Webb; grandchildren, Charlotte and Henry; one brother, Dale (Kay) Heimermann; sisters-in-law Mary Birmingham, Denise (Paul) Monell and Mary Jo Heimermann; and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
Marty was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws Edward and Lucille (Carr) Webb; brother Wayne Heimermann; sister-in-law Debra Webb; and niece Holly Heimermann.
The family would like to thank all of the staff at ProHealth AngelsGrace Hospice. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to AngelsGrace Hospice.
A visitation will take place on Saturday, December 3, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. A memorial service will follow with Pastor Wes Werner presiding.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.