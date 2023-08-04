WAUKESHA
Marlyn O. Niemuth Jr.
Jan. 15, 1943 - July 31, 2023
Marlyn O. Niemuth Jr. of Waukesha found eternal rest on Monday, July 31, 2023, at the age of 80. He was born in Wauwatosa, on January 15, 1943, the son of Marlyn and Ruth (nee Boesler) Niemuth Sr.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Marlyn was an engineer by trade and approached everything with his engineering mindset. He worked for Weyenberg Shoe Company for 10 years and RTE/Cooper Power until his retirement on January 31, 2004. Marlyn shared his love of the outdoors with his two sons and loved deer hunting, fishing, being up north in Pickerel, taking road trips out west with his wife, Arlene, and visiting the Rocky Mountains on their way to California. Marlyn was an avid bowler and golfer, bowling and golfing on many leagues throughout the years. He found great joy in helping and serving family and friends. Marlyn was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend.
He will be sadly missed by his devoted and loving wife, Arlene (nee Graser); his sons and daughters-in-law, Alan (Keri) Niemuth and Chad (Karin) Niemuth; his grandchildren, Emma (Christian) Diaz, Ian (Jessica) Niemuth, Ryan (Spenser) Slife, Audrey Niemuth, Nya Niemuth and Zoe Niemuth; and great-grandchildren Victoria Mae Niemuth, Reagan Slife and Ryker Slife. He is further survived by his sisters and brothers, Nereda (the late Warren) Marti, James Niemuth, Dean L. (Renee) Niemuth Sr., and Donna (William) Ward; brother-in-law William H. (Teri) Graser; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law, Howard and Helen Graser, and nephew Dean L. Niemuth Jr.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 8, from 9:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1052 White Rock Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Graveside services will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery. If desired, memorials in Marlyn’s name are appreciated to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Services is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit our website at www.randledable.com for directions or to leave the family an online tribute message.