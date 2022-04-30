Marshall Eng Lambie
March 26, 1941 — Nov. 7, 2021
Marshall Eng Lambie, affectionately known as “Marsh,” 80, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2021, after a courageous fight with multiple sclerosis. Marshall was born March 26, 1941, in Lorain, Ohio, to Ethel and John Lambie and had one sibling, William (deceased). He attended high school in Amherst, Ohio, where he was a star athlete earning letters in five different sports. After graduating in 1959, Marsh attended the University of Iowa, before being drafted by the Army where he served as a radio repairman from 1963-1965. Marsh was an anhydrous ammonia refrigeration engineer and it was this skill that brought the family to Wisconsin in 1978 from Cleveland, Ohio.
Marshall’s love for family and friends was inspirational and he always said if you want to play hard you have to work hard. He was a sports fanatic and could always be seen cheering on his children’s teams as well as his beloved Cleveland Browns. When he wasn’t watching the game, he was coaching or volunteering whenever he could.
Marsh spent his leisure time traveling all over the world and especially appreciated the destinations where he could scuba dive. His favorite destination was Scotland, as a first generation American, he was so proud to follow his family’s heritage. He was also an active member of Rotary and a past president of the St. Andrew’s Society.
Marsh is survived by his children, John (Gina) Lambie, Sheila Lambie and Wendy (Jim) Weingarten; his grandchildren Jack, Francesca and Charlotte; as well as Alice, his former wife of 34 years and the mother of their children.
Family will greet friends from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, at Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 14075 W. North Ave., Brookfield. A celebration of Marshall’s life will follow promptly at 11 a.m. Please join the family for a luncheon immediately following the service at The Wisconsin Club’s Country Club at 6200 W. Good Hope Road, Milwaukee, WI 53223, where we will have a toast to Marshall.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Upper Midwest MS Society, 2829 University Ave. SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414, or Legacy Hospice, 850 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove, WI 53122, are appreciated.
The family would like to thank Katie Crawford, from Legacy Hospice, for her love and compassion, as well as everyone at Linden Grove.
