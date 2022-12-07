Martha Pauline Adams (nee Rickert)
May 24, 1920 - Nov. 28, 2022
Martha Pauline Adams (nee Rickert) passed away on November 28, 2022, at the age of 102. She was born on May 24, 1920, in Tigerton, Wisconsin, and was the last remaining child of Frederick and Wilhelmina (Semrau) Rickert.
She was predeceased by older siblings Emma, Otto, Walter and Alma and her younger brother Ray. Her mother died when Martha was less than 3 years old, which made for a difficult childhood - leaving her with a desire to provide a strong and stable childhood for her children. Not being able to complete her high school degree due to the Great Depression left her with a desire to provide for higher education for her children. Her family was the center of her world.
Martha met LaVern Wesley Adams in 1938 and they married on August 30, 1941. Initially residing on the Waukesha farm of Wesley and Agnes (nee Morris) Adams, they purchased their own farm on Oakdale Road in the Town of Waukesha in 1945 and lived there until 2007. Martha did not come from a farming family but became an advocate of the virtues of the small family farm. Here she developed her gardening skills which she continued to pursue into her 102nd year. She liked nothing more than doing a vigorous pruning of trees and shrubs. Martha had a wonderful ability to plant a flower garden that annually produced beauty.
Martha is survived by her children Jeffrey Adams and Susan Schroeder, and her five grandchildren, Samuel (Molly), Will and Daniel (Gaby) Adams, Beth Moore (Ryan) and Jessica Schroeder (Jason). She had to wait until her 95th birthday for great-grandchildren who then arrived in bunches: Jacob, Benjamin, Ingrid, Kay, Wesley, Nolan, Grady, Harlan and Walker. She is also survived by daughter-in-law Mary Adams, sister-in-law Hertha Rickert and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her son, Bryan Adams.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 17, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, where she had been a member since 1953. The address of the church is 1205 S. East Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. The service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Peter Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow at Prairie Home Cemetery. Friends and relatives may meet with the family from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. The family suggests memorials to Beautiful Savior.
Martha’s family wishes to thank the staff of Linden Ridge for creating a 14-year home for Martha and allowing her to remain independent until her final days. We especially want to thank Pastor Schmidt for his frequent visits and keeping Martha in his prayers.
Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, Crematory and Preplanning Service is honored to serve the family. For further information, please call the funeral home at 262-547-4035 or visit us online at www.randledable.com to leave the family an online tribute message.