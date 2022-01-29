PEWAUKEE
Martin L. Ploussard
Sept. 7, 1933 - Jan. 22, 2022
Martin L. Ploussard of Pewaukee passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital at the age of 88. He was born on September 7, 1933, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Martin A. and Ruth (nee Burkhart) Ploussard.
After graduating from St. Louis University, he married the late Joanne (nee Korman) Ploussard on June 6, 1959. Over the years, with his degree in marketing in hand, his sales territory changes took the family to Bloomington, Minnesota, and Homewood, Illinois, before making Pewaukee their home to follow their grandson’s progression more closely into adulthood. They never missed a game, musical production or a graduation. He was a devout Catholic, member of and active volunteer for St. Anthony on the Lake Catholic Church in Pewaukee.
Marty is survived by his loving daughter, Linda (Tim) Cooney; his grandsons Brian (fiancee Jazzelle Peters) Cooney and James (Margaret Davison) Cooney; his great-grandsons Owen and Silas Cooney; and many friends, neighbors and fellow parishioners.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife, Joanne.
The family sends a special thank you to the staff of the Heart Care Unit and ICU Unit of Waukesha Memorial Hospital for their exceptional care, along with the many doctors who assisted with his care.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 2, from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony on the Lake Catholic Church, W280-N2101 Prospect Ave. (Highway SS), Pewaukee, WI 53072. Father Tony Zimmer will preside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marty’s name are appreciated to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, Attn: Sister Rosemary Connelly, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marty's name are appreciated to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, Attn: Sister Rosemary Connelly, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660.